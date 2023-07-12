EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Anthony Guzzi Sells 824 Shares

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,907,936.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35.

On Friday, June 30th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82.

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.2 %

EME stock opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.10. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $187.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

