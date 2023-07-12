Empirical Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 69,802 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $194.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

