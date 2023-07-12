EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,322 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $14,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

EQT Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 5.33%.

Insider Activity

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.