Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $313.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

