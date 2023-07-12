Everett Harris & Co. CA Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $86,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Shares of CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

