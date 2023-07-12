Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,940 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

