Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.98

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.98 ($0.12) and traded as low as GBX 6.60 ($0.08). Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 364,516 shares.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £69.68 million, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.98.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.