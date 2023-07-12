Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.44

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.43. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 2,798,730 shares.
Federal National Mortgage Association Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
