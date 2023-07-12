Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 1,174 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,910 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Insider Activity

Halliburton Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,937 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,115. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

