Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 16,444 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 448,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 178,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

