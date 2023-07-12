Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AES were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.64.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

