Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 114,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,457 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.22%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

