Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Allegion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 2.4 %

ALLE stock opened at $121.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day moving average of $110.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

