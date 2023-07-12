Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,165 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $127.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $163.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.