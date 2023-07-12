Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.09 Million Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,956,000 after acquiring an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 948,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 567,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 384.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average of $110.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

