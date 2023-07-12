Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,388,134,000 after purchasing an additional 220,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $377.91 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.42.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

