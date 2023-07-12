Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 11.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Entegris by 43.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5,347.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.00%.

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

