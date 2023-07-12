Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 100.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,294 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

