Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 29.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 547,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $556,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RMD opened at $216.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average is $219.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.04 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total transaction of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.39, for a total value of $1,233,688.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,984,212.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,976 shares of company stock worth $7,010,245 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

