Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 259 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $215,893,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7,587.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 961,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,002,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,912,000 after purchasing an additional 878,429 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

