Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 555 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

