Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

