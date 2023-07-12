First Personal Financial Services Has $133,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 17,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $158.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.20.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

