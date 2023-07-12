Godsey & Gibb Inc. Purchases Shares of 179,533 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,000. Apple comprises approximately 3.5% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.08.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.