Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Benjamin Landry Sells 1,179 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $13,134.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,462.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Benjamin Landry sold 1,078 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $12,763.52.

Health Catalyst Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.22. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $697.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The firm had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $71.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 70.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after acquiring an additional 818,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,439,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 140.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 452,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Health Catalyst from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

