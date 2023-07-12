Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 365,500 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

