Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,218,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

HII stock opened at $231.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.