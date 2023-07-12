IFP Advisors Inc Has $88,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 149.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMO stock opened at $49.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3674 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

