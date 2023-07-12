IFP Advisors Inc Sells 886 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 755.6% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 13,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:WH opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

