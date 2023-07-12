Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Incyte worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 239,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
INCY stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $72.35. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $86.29.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
