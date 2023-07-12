Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 12,178 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

