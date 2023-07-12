Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,233,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 442,953 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,017,000 after buying an additional 64,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,637,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,424,000 after buying an additional 162,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $22.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

