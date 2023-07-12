Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 475,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,398,000 after acquiring an additional 101,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Insider Activity

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director William Millard Choate bought 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,016.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director William Millard Choate purchased 7,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $250,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at $250,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William D. Mckendry purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,238.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCB opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.33 and a 1 year high of $54.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

