Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.27 and a 1-year high of $167.53.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $479,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

