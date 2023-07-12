Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In related news, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Timothy E. Delaney bought 40,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Wiles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NBTB opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.10 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

