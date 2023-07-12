Inspire Investing LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 216,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.58%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.