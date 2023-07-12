Inspire Investing LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after buying an additional 489,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 898.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 369,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

MaxLinear stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.91.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.05 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

