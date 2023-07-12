Inspire Investing LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,901,000 after buying an additional 426,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,508 rooms across 14 states.

