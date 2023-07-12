Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 2,504 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,739,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,858,000 after acquiring an additional 103,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,536,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,747,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75,889 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

OFC stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

