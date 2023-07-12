Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 132.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

