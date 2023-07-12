Inspire Investing LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

Shares of DOC opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

