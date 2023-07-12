Inspire Investing LLC Sells 4,992 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 627.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 46,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.2 %

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $198,760.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,493 shares in the company, valued at $931,743.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

