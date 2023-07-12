Inspire Investing LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

AEIS opened at $110.22 on Wednesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $425.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,917 shares of company stock worth $1,242,320. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

