Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.66. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.36%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

