Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $47.31.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.