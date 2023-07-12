Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $47.31.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.