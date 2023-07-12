Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) CEO Brett P. Monia Sells 18,650 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) CEO Brett P. Monia sold 18,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $787,962.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
IONS opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
