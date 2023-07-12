iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $93.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

