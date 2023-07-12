JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,558,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

