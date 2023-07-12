JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $430.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $147.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.94.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

