K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,158 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $349.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,446.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

